Anti-CAA protestors breach portion of barricading near Jamia

Protesters breached a portion of the barricading near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday as the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued near the campus. Police put up barricades to stop protestors from moving ahead on a march. Some protestors, including girls, had earlier climbed the barricades and shouted slogans.

Earlier in the day, a Jamia Millia Islamia student was injured after a person opened fire in Jamia area where anti-CAA protests were going on. The injured- Shadab Farooq, a student of the second semester of MA Mass Communication sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to the AIIMS trauma centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

