Left Menu
Development News Edition

After peace pact, 1615 NDFB cadres surrender arms, ammunition in Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:04 IST
After peace pact, 1615 NDFB cadres surrender arms, ammunition in Assam

Three days after signing a peace pact with the government, over 1,600 cadres of the Bodo militant group NDFB on Thursday surrendered their arms and ammunition before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the National Democratic Front of Boroland's (NDFB) move, saying it sends a clear message that a solution to any issue is possible when the path of violence is shunned and faith in democracy and Constitution reposed.

Welcoming the NDFB cadres -- 836 of the NDFB-Progressive, 579 of the NDFB-Ranjan Daimary faction and 200 of the NDFB(S) led by B Saoraigwra -- into the mainstream, Sonowal said he was confident that the initiative will inspire others, who were yet to give up arms, to come together and work for the "Team Assam". Over 4,800 weapons, including AK rifles, light-machine guns and stenguns were laid down by the NDFB members on the occasion.

The government on Monday had signed an accord with the NDFB and two other outfits, providing political and economic benefits without acceding to the demand for a separate state or Union Territory, with an aim to bring permanent peace in the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam. Sonowal said it was a historic day coinciding with the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and this day would mark a new chapter of peace and development in the Bodo areas.

The chief minister said a comprehensive rehabilitation policy would be formulated for providing employment opportunities to the surrendered militants so that they could make meaningful contribution to the process of nation-building. Thanking the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their initiative to bring permanent peace to Assam and the Northeast, Sonowal said the peace accord would further strengthen the unity and integrity of the state.

He also appreciated the roles played by his cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present on the occasion, and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary for bringing the process to fruition. "We will have to work together for Team Assam to make it a front-runner state in India and the whole of South-East Asia. By giving up the path of violence, you have come forward to walk on the road of development," he said.

The Monday's pact was signed by top leaders of the four NDFB factions, the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state since 1972, and the United Bodo People's Organisation in presence of the Union Home Minister in New Delhi. Sonowal also signed the pact as one of the witnesses.

Shah had described the agreement as "historic" and said it would bring permanent solution to the decades-old problems of the Bodo people. The home minister also said that over the past few decades, over 4,000 people lost their lives in the violence perpetrated by the Bodo militants.

The NDFB was responsible for a series of violent acts in the past few decades, including the massacre of nearly 70 Adivasis in December 2014. As per the accord, the BTC will be strengthened with more powers and its seats will be expanded from 40 to 60. A commission will be set up for inclusion of Bodo-dominated villages in the BTC and exclusion of those where Bodos are not in majority.

This was the third Bodo accord to be signed in 27 years. The first accord was signed with the All Bodo Students Union in 1993, leading to the creation of a Bodoland Autonomous Council with limited political powers.

In 2003, the second accord was signed with the militant group Bodo Liberation Tigers, leading to formation of a BTC with four districts of Assam -- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska and Udalguri -- called Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD). As per the new accord, the name of the BTAD will be changed to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and it will have more executive, administrative, legislative and financial powers.

The BTC currently has control over 30 subjects such as education, forests, horticulture but no jurisdiction over the police, revenue and general administration departments, which are controlled by the Assam government. The BTC was formed under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

The Assam government will soon notify Bodo language as in Devanagari script as an associate official language of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers build robot fingers that can sweat

Replicating humans response to the environment, researchers have built a new type of soft robot fingers that sweat to cool themselves and prevent overheating.Scientists at Cornell University 3D-printed soft robot fingers from flexible resin...

UPDATE 2-Republicans hope for quick end to Trump trial as Democrats push for witnesses

The U.S. Senate is expected to wrap up the initial phase of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial on Thursday before turning to the explosive question of whether to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. Re...

Rani Rampal bags The World Games Athlete of the Year award

Indian Womens Hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Thursday won The World Games Athlete of the Year award. Rampal, who received whopping 199,477 votes, will receive a trophy and prize money from the official sponsors of the award.The World Ga...

UNHCR suspends operational work at GDF in Libya for safety

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced today, Thursday, 30 January, that it is suspending its operational work at the Gathering and Departure Facility GDF, fearing for the safety and protection of people at the facility, its staff and part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020