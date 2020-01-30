6 people arrested on charges of bovine smuggling in J&K

Six people were arrested on Thursday for smuggling 60 bovines in Jammu district, officials said.

The were taking the animals in six trucks from Jammu to Kashmir. The trucks were intercepted by a police team in the district's Nargota belt, the officials said.

Mohmmad Rafiq, Showket Ali, Aqib Gulzar, Raj Ali, Jan Alam and Imran Ahmed have been arrested, they said.

