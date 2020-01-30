UP cops get transit remand for Kafeel Khan
Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested here for allegedly inflammatory remarks made by him at an anti-CAA protest in Aligarh last month.
A police official said the doctor, who was earlier arrested after a row over the death of several children at a hospital in UP’s Gorakhpur in 2017, was being taken to Uttar Pradesh.
The child specialist was arrested in a joint operation by police from Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai on Wednesday, when he came to the city to attend a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
