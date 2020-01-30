Man detained by BSF in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
A 32-year-old man allegedly involved in suspicious activities was detained by the BSF near India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Thursday. Mohammad Arshad, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by the Border Security Force personnel at Tanot temple on Wednesday, they said.
He was handed over to Ramgarh police and sent for joint interrogation by the security agencies, said Station House Officer (SHO) Deva Ram. Arshad worked as a labourer and a sum of over Rs 3,000 was recovered from his possession, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
