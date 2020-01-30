Locals banned from Goa Casinos from Feb 1: Pramod Sawant

Access to casinos for the locals in Goa will be banned from February 1, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

"We are banning access to casinos in Goa for the locals from February 1. Only tourists will be allowed. This was the demand of the public, so we did it,' Sawant told ANI.

"Only tourists will be allowed access to casinos," he added. (ANI)

