Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looted 15th century antique Quran recovered

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 00:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:45 IST
Looted 15th century antique Quran recovered

A 15th century antique Quran written in golden words looted last year by a gang was recovered and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday. The 1014-page Quran, which was looted by three persons in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district last year, was recovered on Wednesday, DCP North Rajeev Pachar said.

The accused had fixed a deal through a middleman to sell it in Bangladesh for Rs 16 crore, he said. Banwari Meena (30), a resident of the Jamwaramgarh area, was arrested in connection with the case, Pachar said.

Meena is wanted in dacoity, loot and fraud cases in Bhilwara and Jaipur Rural areas, he said. The DCP said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had looted the Quran from its owner on the pretext of fixing a deal.

A case was registered in Subhash Nagar police station of Bhilwara district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says coronavirus outbreak is 'very well under control'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.Were working very closely with China and with a lot of other people and a lot of ...

U.S. coronavirus evacuee from China placed under quarantine order after trying to flee base

One of 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. air base in California to begin 72 hours of voluntary observation for signs of coronavirus infection was placed under mandatory quarantine after trying to leave the facility, publi...

Trump rape accuser seeks DNA sample from U.S. president

An Elle magazine advice columnist who is suing Donald Trump for defamation for denying he raped her approximately 24 years ago wants the U.S. president to provide a DNA sample to see if he came into contact with the dress she said she wore....

"Dawn of a new era": UK's Johnson "respectfully" marks Brexit day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hail Brexit day on Friday as the dawn of a new era and pledge to unite Britain in an address to the nation which he hopes will draw a line under years of angry debate over the European Union.On the day the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020