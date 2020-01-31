UP hostage crisis: DGP says rescue could be a long haul

Lucknow, Jan 30 ( PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police will take utmost precaution to prevent any collateral damage during its operation to rescue over 20 children taken hostage in Farrukhabad by an armed man who is accused of murder, DGP OP Singh said late on Thursday night. "We will not take any hasty step. The operation can be long as we will act with patience to prevent any collateral damage," Singh said.

The DGP said the commandos of SWAT team will refrain from taking any hasty step. "We are strategising each and every aspect," he added.

The children are being held hostage at a house in Farrukhabad's Kasaria village, nearly 200 km from here. Subhash Batham, who had invited the children for a birthday party, fired from inside the house on those who tried to speak to him, they said.

The DGP added that Batham later released a six-month-old girl. A Special Police Operation Team (SPOT) and other officials are engaging with him, Singh said. Meanwhile, a team of NSG commandos has taken a special aircraft to reach Farrukhabad, a senior security official said in Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is monitoring the situation.

