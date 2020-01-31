Dismantling of silos absolutely essential for successful implementation of schemes: Prez

Coordination among departments and dismantling of silos are absolutely essential for the successful implementation of schemes, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. Following the fundamental principle of 'minimum government, maximum governance, he said, several reforms have been undertaken by the government.

"With its recent abolition of 58 more laws, the number of laws abolished by the government has now reached about 1,500. Reforms in recruitment process for every level are underway in order to promote transparency," the president said in his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The youths are benefitting from the decision to discontinue interviews for most of the Group B and Group C posts, he said.

"Coordination among departments and dismantling of silos are absolutely essential for successful implementation of schemes," Kovind said. The organisation of a common foundation course for officers of more than 20 civil services in October last year is an important step in this direction, he said.

"Recently, the management of Indian railways has also been restructured. To make the functioning of various tribunals in the country more effective, the tribunal system too is being reformed. New ministries have been created to facilitate better target orientation of schemes. Creation of the Ministry of Skill Development and the Ministry of Jal Shakti by the government is an example of this thought process," he said. The president said the government is working at three levels, including one on "transforming the work culture in government and strengthening institutions", to moving rapidly towards the goal of 'Suraaj'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.