Bawankule seeks hike in Nagpur dist planning committee funds

Former Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday urged the state government to raise the funds allocated to the Nagpur District Planning Committee (DPC) to Rs 850 crore this year from Rs 750 crore last year. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had recently said that Nagpur, Chandrapur and Sindhudurg may see less allocation of DPC funds in 2020-21, as the previous BJP-led government had given Rs 651 crore funds to these three districts in the previous year after slashing the money of a few other districts.

Talking to reporters here, Bawankule, a former Nagpur district guardian minister, claimed that the previous government had not reduced funds for any district, but only addressed the backlog of Nagpur. "As Nagpur is the second capital of the state, special funds were allocated to it without reducing the allocations to other districts," he said.

"The government still has time to make a provision to increase the DPC funds from last year's Rs 750 crore (including the SC-ST special funds) to Rs 850 crore this year," he added. The former energy minister said the government can consider the demand as the budget is yet to be announced.

Bawankule said the party's city and rural committees will stage a protest on the issue at the District Collectorate on Monday and also meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to put forth their demands..

