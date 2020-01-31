Left Menu
Govt striving for progress of minorities: Kovind

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:48 IST
The government is constantly striving for the empowerment of minorities and through the Hunar Haat initiative employment opportunities have been provided to 2,65,000 skilled artisans belonging to minority communities, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, Kovind highlighted that on the request of the government, an unprecedented increase in Haj quota was made by Saudi Arabia as a result of which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed the Haj this time.

India is the first country where the entire process of Haj pilgrimage has been made digital and online, he said. The government is also undertaking 100 percent digitization of Waqf properties across the country so that these properties can be utilised for the welfare of the Muslim community, Kovind said.

"Government is constantly striving for the social, economic and educational progress of the minority community. Through Hunar Haat, employment opportunities have been provided to 2, 65,000 skilled artisans belonging to the minority community," Kovind said. Scholarships have been granted in large numbers to Muslim students to enable them to continue their education without interruption, he said.

