MP: Coach separated from express train after technical glitch

Alert railway personnel averted an accident by safely separating a coach of the Somnath- Jabalpur Express that had developed a technical glitch at Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said. A technical glitch in a wheel caused overheating in the axle of B-1 coach of Somnath-Jabalpur Express because of constant friction, senior public relations officer Jitendra Kumar Jayant of Ratlam division (Western Railway) said.

"We found out about the problem at around 2 am on Friday and keeping the safety of passengers in mind, this coach was separated from the train at Khachrod station," he said. Passengers of this coach were shifted to other coaches, he said, adding that the train was delayed by two and half hours..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.