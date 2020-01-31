Two cadres of insurgent outfit apprehended in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Two cadres of insurgent outfit People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) were apprehended by locals in Assam's Karbi Anglong district when they came to collect extortion money, an Assam Police headquarters release said on Friday. They were caught in Virvar Sai Teron village of the district around Thursday midnight, the release said.

The duo were identified as Jirsong Hanse and Clarbong Teron hailing from places under Dokmoka police station area of the district. The two men sustained injuries as locals assaulted them before handing them over to police, the release said.

Stating that the two cadres are close aides of PDCK 'chief of army staff' David Mukrang, the release said a money receipt book and 18 note pads of the group were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, it stated.

