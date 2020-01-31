IFS officer Rudra Gaurav Shresth appointed OSD in PMO

Senior diplomat Rudra Gaurav Shresth was on Friday appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Prime Minister's Office, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Shresth, a 1999 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently posted as Deputy Chief of Mission at Thimpu in Bhutan. He has also served as the country's High Commissioner to Mozambique.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the OSD in the PMO with effect from the date of his joining, the order said.

