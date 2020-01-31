SDRF rescues 3 people after their vehicle gets stuck due to snow in Uttarkashi

Three people were rescued after the vehicle they were travelling got stuck in the snow near Barkot town here on Friday.

A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued the three people who were stuck in the vehicle, which had slipped on the road due to snow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.