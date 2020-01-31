Woman held for drug trafficking in Noida

A suspected drug trafficker was held here on Friday after over five kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from her possession, police said. The woman was held near Bhangel village at around 8.45 am by officials from Phase II police station.

"The woman has been identified as Sunita Pal and 5.4 kg of cannabis was recovered from her possession. Pal, a widow, hails from Mahoba district and was at present living in Kulesra village here," a police official said. FIRs have previously been registered against her at Knowledge Park, Phase II and Sector 39 police stations and a fresh case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the police said.

She has been produced in a local court, they added.

