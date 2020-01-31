Don't circulate video of assault on Jalna couple, Sule appeals

Seeking action against the assailants who beat up a girl and her male companion in Maharashtra's Jalna district, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday also urged people not to circulate the video of the incident. A video of the incident, which took place on Thursday, went viral on social media, following which Home Minister Anil Deshmukh directed the police to take immediate action against the culprits.

"When you forward the (video) clip, you are not condemning the act, but indirectly supporting it. The girl's privacy is her right, which has to be respected considering her as our sister," Sule said. "Please do not forward the video which will be a shame for Maharashtra," the NCP MP added.

She had requested the state home department to act against the assailants as well as the person who shot the video, she said. "Nobody has the right to do moral policing," Sule added.

According to the police, who have detained one person, motive of the assailants was yet to be ascertained..

