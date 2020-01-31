Left Menu
Development News Edition

Briefcase or 'bahi-khata: What will Sitharaman carry for her second budget presentation?

All eyes will be on Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow as she will present her second budget as the country's finance minister. Trade pundits and businesses are waiting with a baited breath, expecting her to bail out the economy of the ongoing slump. On a lighter vein, it also remains to be seen if she would carry documents in a briefcase or a traditional bahi-khata which she used for her maiden budget presentation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:46 IST
Briefcase or 'bahi-khata: What will Sitharaman carry for her second budget presentation?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (middle) and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur (left) were seen outside the Finance Ministry before budget presentation at the Lok Sabha last year. ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All eyes will be on Nirmala Sitharaman tomorrow as she will present her second budget as the country's finance minister. Trade pundits and businesses are waiting with a baited breath, expecting her to bail out the economy of the ongoing slump. On a lighter vein, it also remains to be seen if she would carry documents in a briefcase or a traditional bahi-khata which she used for her maiden budget presentation. On the day of the Union Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman broke away from long-standing traditions of colonial-era when she ditched the briefcase and opted for traditional bahi khata, which is a kind of a ledger wrapped in a red coloured cloth.

The word 'budget' has its origin in the French word Bougette, which means leather briefcase. Traditionally, budget documents -- which primarily include papers related to revenue receipt and expenditure as well as the speech of finance minister -- were carried in a brown briefcase, a legacy passed on by the British. However, traditional Indian businessmen used bahi-khata to maintain their books of account. Commenting on the shift from a briefcase to bahi-khata during the 89th Union Budget, Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian had told ANI in July last year: "The government is following Indian tradition and bahi khata symbolises our departure from the slavery of Western thought."

On being asked about the replacement of the briefcase, Subramanian had said: "It is not a Budget, but a Bahi-Khata (ledger)." "Sitharaman believes that leather made products are not auspicious for the big occasion, so she avoided the leather bag and took the bahi khata wrapped in the red cloth. This is considered to be auspicious," he had said.

In July last year, Sitharaman had said that Modi government is not a "suitcase-carrying government". In a veiled attack on Congress, she connected her idea of carrying budget documents wrapped in a red cloth instead of a briefcase with alleged corruption in the previous UPA government at the Centre.

"For Budget 2019, I did not carry a suitcase. We are not a suitcase-carrying government. A suitcase also denotes something else: suitcase-taking, suitcase-giving. Modi ji's government is not a suitcase government," she had said at the International Business Conference of Nagarathar in July 2019. Before Sitharaman, a long-standing tradition in connection with the budget presentation was broken during the Atal Behari Vajpayee government with the then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presenting the budget at 11 am rather than at the traditional time of 5 pm.

Since then all governments have been presenting the budget at 11 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Govt must unleash bold reforms to achieve 6-6.5 pc growth in FY21, say experts, industry

Attaining a GDP growth rate of 6 to 6.5 per cent in 2020-21 as projected by the Economic Survey will be challenging and the government needs to prioritise growth while unleashing bolder policy measures to achieve it, experts and industry bo...

CBSE to start psychological counselling for students, parents ahead of board exams

The CBSE will provide psychological counseling to Class 10 and 12 students and their parents on how to deal with anxiety and stress due to exams from Saturday. The 23rd edition of the counseling program will also use social media platforms ...

Chinese official says slow response made virus epidemic worse

Beijing, Jan 31 AFP Chinas delayed response to the discovery of a new coronavirus infection worsened the epidemic, the most senior official from the city at the centre of the outbreak said Friday. Right now Im in a state of guilt, remorse a...

INSIGHT-Wars and viruses: Are robots less prone to panic?

Widely blamed for volatile flash crashes in currencies and equities, high-frequency algorithms may also be why shock global events, including the current coronavirus, seem to have lost their power to spook markets for any length of time.Whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020