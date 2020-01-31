CAA-NRC: MP school files police complaint against Cong's NSUI

A school in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh has filed a complaint against the Congress' National Students Union of India for allegedly vandalising property over a dispute related to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, police said on Friday. While the Bharat Jyoti School management told Mandla police that an NSUI team came to the school and vandalised property, the Congress' youth outfit has alleged a teacher in the school had spoken in support of CAA and NRC to Class IX students and made disparaging remarks against a particular community.

"The school's manager Father James D'Souza has given a complaint that NSUI activists created ruckus and vandalised school property in Thursday after a dispute," Sub Divisional Officer of Police AV Singh said. D'Souza confirmed the submission of a complaint and demanded that police conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

However, NSUI district president Akhilesh Thakur said the teacher had told Class IX students on Wednesday that the CAA and NRC were good moves made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After inquiring whether there were students of a particular community in that class, the teacher went on to say that this particular community should be expelled from the country. Some parents approached us after which our delegation went to talk to school authorities on Thursday," Thakur claimed.

He said the NSUI had demanded that the school management take action against the teacher..

