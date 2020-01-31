JD(U) asks govt to remove questions seeking details of parents in NPR

The JD(U) urged the government during an NDA meeting on Friday to remove questions seeking details of parents in the National Population Register (NPR) questionnaire. Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh said he raised the issue at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the matter will be discussed.

Singh said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), another BJP ally, also supported the JD(U) on the issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shah were among the leaders who attended the meeting in which the BJP and its allies deliberated over their strategy for the Budget Session that started on Friday.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier clarified that people are free not to answer questions about their parents such as place and date of birth in the NPR exercise. The JD(U), which is headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has backed the government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the Bihar government had announced the roll-out of the NPR exercise in the state.

With criticism rising about the questions on parents' details in the NPR on the ground that many people may not be aware about the place and date of birth of their parents, the government has already said that answering them is not compulsory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.