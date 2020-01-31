Karnataka govt appoints Praveen Sood as head of police force

The Karnataka government on Friday announced the appointment of senior IPS officer Praveen Sood as the Director General and Inspector General of Police of the state. His appointment comes following Neelmani N Raju's retirement from service.

Praveen Sood, Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic Offences, Bengaluru, has been appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Force) of Karnataka, an official release said. According to official sources, Sood will have a tenure of about four years as DG&IGP, the longest for any IPS officer in recent times..

