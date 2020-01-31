Tremor recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district

A magnitude 3.3 tremor was recorded in Palghar district near Mumbai on Friday, an official said. The district, which is to the north of Mumbai, has frequently experienced tremors in the past two years.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell, said the latest tremor was recorded in Talasari area at 1.24 pm on Friday. There were no reports of damage to property or casualties, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.