Delegates from over 60 countries to attend DefExpo in Lucknow

Delegates from over 60 countries including China, Russia, the UK and South Korea will participate in the upcoming DefExpo, India's mega defence exhibition, which is being held in Lucknow from February 5-9. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said arrangements have been made for screening of overseas participants, particularly from China, in view of the fast spreading coronavirus in various countries.

He said defence ministers from around 40 countries including 14 from the African continent have confirmed their participation in the biennial event. The focus of the DefExpo in Lucknow will be to forge deeper military cooperation with African countries, considering its strategic importance for India, he said.

Kumar said over 1,000 companies, including 165 from abroad, will participate in the "biggest ever DefExpo". Various areas of possible cooperation will be extensively deliberated upon at an India-Africa conclave on February 6 at the DefExpo, he added.

The government is trying to project the 11th edition of the event to transform India into a hub of military manufacturing. A substantial number of agreements are expected to be inked during the expo which will pave the way for forging of new business collaborations, Kumar said.

The theme of the expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'. The aim is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for the government, private manufactures and startups, another official said.

"The event will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests," he said.

