Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delegates from over 60 countries to attend DefExpo in Lucknow

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:05 IST
Delegates from over 60 countries to attend DefExpo in Lucknow

Delegates from over 60 countries including China, Russia, the UK and South Korea will participate in the upcoming DefExpo, India's mega defence exhibition, which is being held in Lucknow from February 5-9. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said arrangements have been made for screening of overseas participants, particularly from China, in view of the fast spreading coronavirus in various countries.

He said defence ministers from around 40 countries including 14 from the African continent have confirmed their participation in the biennial event. The focus of the DefExpo in Lucknow will be to forge deeper military cooperation with African countries, considering its strategic importance for India, he said.

Kumar said over 1,000 companies, including 165 from abroad, will participate in the "biggest ever DefExpo". Various areas of possible cooperation will be extensively deliberated upon at an India-Africa conclave on February 6 at the DefExpo, he added.

The government is trying to project the 11th edition of the event to transform India into a hub of military manufacturing. A substantial number of agreements are expected to be inked during the expo which will pave the way for forging of new business collaborations, Kumar said.

The theme of the expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'. The aim is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for the government, private manufactures and startups, another official said.

"The event will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

'I am not a virus': France's Asian community pushes back over xenophobia

In a southeastern Paris district known as the go-to place for Asian cuisine, business is down at Pascal Corliers Vietnamese restaurant, a side-effect of Chinas coronavirus health scare that has sparked panic and a rise in xenophobic inciden...

UPDATE 6-Democratic witness bid doomed in Trump trial as Murkowski says no

Another key Republican announced opposition to calling witnesses in U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, appearing to doom a bid by Democrats to have testimony in the trial and paving the way for an expected acquittal of T...

Soccer-Dortmund snap up ex-Liverpool midfielder Can from Juventus

Borussia Dortmund have signed German international midfielder Emre Can from Italian champions Juventus, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. The 26-year-old former Liverpool player completed his medical check-up before signing for Dortmund, ...

Interstate auto-lifters' gang busted arrest, 5 held

Five members of an interstate auto-lifters gang were arrested and 15 two-wheelers recovered from their possession here, police said on Friday. The five were nabbed by a police team near Hindon canal Thursday night, they said.They have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020