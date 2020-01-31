Pak troops shell forward areas along LoC in Poonch
Pakistani troops resorted to shelling with mortars along the LoC in two sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.
"Today, at about 1645 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in district Poonch," he said.
The official added that the Indian Army mounted a befitting retaliation.
