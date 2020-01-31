Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-European shares drop on coronavirus cases, weak euro zone data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:00 IST
UPDATE 3-European shares drop on coronavirus cases, weak euro zone data
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

European shares gave up earlier gains to end firmly in negative territory on Friday after the United Kingdom and Italy confirmed their first coronavirus cases, and with a set of disappointing euro zone indicators also weighing on sentiment.

Britain's blue chip index closed down 1.3%, while Milan's main benchmark bled 2.3% as the country's cabinet declared a state of emergency over the virus. Britain and Italy have two cases each. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 1.1% lower, taking losses this week to 3% for its worst week in almost six months. On the month, it lost 1.2% - its worst January since 2016.

"Each new case adds to the uncertainty about the virus," said Philip Marey, a strategist at RaboBank. The World Health Organization declared the epidemic a global emergency on Thursday as the death toll passed 200 and the number of cases of infection rose to nearly 10,000.

While the illness has been centered on China, governments around the world are scrambling to stop its spread and travel curbs and supply chain disruptions have prompted economists to reassess the potential economic fallout from the outbreak. Miners were the biggest losers, down 1.6%, on worries that China and its gigantic market for raw materials will come to a standstill if the epidemic worsens.

Travel and leisure stocks also extended losses as more airlines suspended flights to China. Concerns about the euro zone economy also pushed stocks downwards.

Economic growth in the bloc was less than expected in the last quarter of 2019, mainly due to surprise GDP contractions in France and Italy, while core inflation slowed in January in a worrying sign for the European Central Bank. The United Kingdom's official exit from the European Union later on Friday had no immediate impact on stocks but it fuels uncertainty going forward. The FTSE 100 is roughly back to where it was before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide election win on Dec. 12 during which he promised to "get Brexit done".

Among earnings updates, Spanish lender Banco Sabadell tumbled almost 14% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the lender swung to a loss in the fourth quarter. On the other hand, shares of Signify, the world's largest maker of lights, rallied 7% after reporting a higher quarterly core profit, which prompted a price target hike from JP Morgan.

France-based healthcare company Novacyt shot up 81% after saying it had launched a new molecular test for the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Britain replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

UPDATE 3-Dover port boss says clock is ticking on new UK customs system

Britain has 11 months to roll out new customs systems across the country to prevent border checks blocking its biggest trade arteries when it fully leaves the European Union, the head of the Port of Dover said on Friday. Britains main link ...

JK govt directs issuing of advisory to hotel owners in J&K on coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked authorities to issue an advisory to hotels owners, asking them to check if guests have travelled to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus there. The Union Territorys administration has issued...

Two more employees of German car supplier get coronavirus

German car parts supplier Webasto said on Friday that two more of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, making for a total of seven who have contracted it.One of the employees is German in Germany, while the other is Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020