Policeman's family found murdered in Ranchi

Three members of a family, including two children, were found murdered at their house here, police said on Saturday. The deceased were found to be family members - wife, daughter and son - of a policeman named Brijesh.

Ranchi Police is suspecting Brijesh to be behind the murders. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

