Prez rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Vinay Kumar Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea of Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Home Ministry officials said on Saturday.

Sharma had filed the mercy petition before the president on Wednesday, his lawyer had said.

The president has rejected Sharma's mercy plea, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.