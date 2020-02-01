Left Menu
Development News Edition

JeM terrorists carried ready-to-use IED, ammunition capable of piercing bulletproof vehicles

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 11:42 IST
JeM terrorists carried ready-to-use IED, ammunition capable of piercing bulletproof vehicles

Three JeM terrorists, killed in a gunfight near a toll plaza here, had left an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) under a hoarding on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway which another member of the module was to use to target security forces, police said on Saturday. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists also carried 'armoured piercing steel core ammunition' which can go through Level 3 protection bulletproof vehicles that police and other security forces use, they said.

The ammunition was in large quantity and could have posed a grave threat, top police officials said. The terrorists were killed in a fierce gunbattle with police at Bann Toll Plazaa near Nagrota, about 28 km from Jammu city, officials said.

The operation was called off after eliminating all the three terrorists but vigilance will still be carried out in the area, they added. The truck-borne terrorists carried with them a powerful ready-to-use IED from across the border to carry out attack against the security forces on the highway, they said.

They had "dumped it at a convenient location" near a hoarding on the highway to be used by a third person of their module, who is currently in Jammu, they said. Truck driver Sameer Dar, conductor Asif Malik and another over ground worker (OGW) were arrested.

Based on the disclosure during questioning of the three OWGs, a police team and bomb disposal squad swung into action and defused the IED fitted with RDX, grenades and other material and placed under a hoarding at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the officials said. Efforts are on track down the person of the JeM module in Jammu who was to plant IED to target security forces, they said.

The JeM terrorists also carried with them a deadly US-made sniper rifle, six rifles, five pistols, 11 hand grenades, explosives and high-end satellite communication phones and GPS. DGP said that JeM terrorists only carried such weapons, that too by its top commanders. They said M4 sniper rifle was used by militants in Kashmir in 2018 in five incidents fatally targeting police personnel.

The officials said that had the M4 carbine again fallen into the hands of militants, it could have proved disastrous for security personnel. Three OGWs of the militants including their handler Sameer Dar, Sartaj Ahmed Mantu and Asif Malik, all residents of Kakpora, Pulwama, were arrested by police and have been shifted to safer location for sustained questioning as they were part of JeM plot to cause wide spread disturbances in the Valley, the officials said.

Sameer was cousin of February 14 Pulwama attack mastermind Adil Dar. Sameer's brother, Manzoor Malik, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant, was killed in South Kashmir in 2016. Police and security forces detained five more truck operators from Rhembal and Udhampur last night and two of them had called Sameer Dar on telephone but involvement of all of them was being investigated, the officials said.

Police said the terrorist group is suspected to have infiltrated from along the International Border (IB) in Dayalachak area in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and were picked by truckers around 2 am on Friday to carry out an attack. The group was on its way to Srinagar when the police team intercepted it at the plaza around 5 am on Friday, they said.

One of the terrorists was killed in the ensuing gunfight while the rest managed to escape to the adjacent forest area, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said, adding a policeman was injured and has been hospitalised. The terrorists also fired grenades, the officials said.

Two more terrorists were killed in the gunbattle, taking the toll to three, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said.Returning from back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling work...

Just platitudes, slogans; nothing substantial to alleviate people's misery, growing unemployment, prices: CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury on Budget.

Just platitudes, slogans nothing substantial to alleviate peoples misery, growing unemployment, prices CPIMs Sitaram Yechury on Budget....

Centre allocates 30, 757 crore for J-K, 5598 crore for Ladakh

The government on Saturday allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh for 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the allocations for the two union territories while presenting the union budget fo...

Saddening to be only woman of colour in Oscars 2020 race, says Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is excited about her best actress in a leading role Academy Awards nomination, but the singer-actor says being the only woman of colour competing for the trophy is saddening. Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020