Large solar power capacity alongside rail track to be set up: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed the setting up of large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks and said that more Tejas- type trains will be introduced to connect tourist destinations.

Presenting the Union Budget, she said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023 and that the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will also be launched.

"1,150 trains will be run in PPP mode, also four stations will be redeveloped with the help of private sector. 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations," the FM said.

