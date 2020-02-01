Sitharaman proposes Rs 22,000 cr for power and renewable energy sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed Rs 22, 000 crore for the power and renewable energy sector in Budget 2020-21. "Rs 22,000 crore to be provided to power and renewable energy sector in 2020-21," Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Union Budget in the Parliament.

She further urged the governments of all States and Union Territories to adopt pre-paid smart meters in a period of three years. "I urge all States and UTs to replace conventional energy meters by pre-paid smart meters in 3 years. This will give consumers the freedom to choose supplier and rate as per their requirements," Sitharaman said.

She further said that further measures to provide relief to DISCOMs will be taken by the government. (ANI)

