Centre allocates 30, 757 crore for J-K, 5598 crore for Ladakh

The government on Saturday allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh for 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the allocations for the two union territories while presenting the union budget for the coming fiscal.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President's rule at present. The government also allocated Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country.

Sitharaman said India will host G20 Presidency in 2022 and Rs 100 crore has been allocated for making preparations for the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

