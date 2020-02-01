Left Menu
BJP leaders heap praise on budget, Modi hails it for having 'vision and action'

  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the budget for having "vision" as well as "action" and for its focus on boosting economic growth, as BJP leaders highlighted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's key announcements to assert that they will help India become a five trillion-dollar economy by 2024. BJP leaders, ranging from Modi to Union ministers and organisational leaders, and their allies showered praises on the budget which, however, drew mixed reactions from economists and sharp criticism from the Opposition.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the budget will help fulfil the Modi government's resolve to double the income of farmers and provide "unprecedented" relief to the taxpayers. In a series of tweets, Shah said world-class highways, railways, ports, airports and metros will be built in the country with the allocation of Rs 100 lakh crore.

"In this budget, the Modi government has taken effective steps to rationalise the tax system, boost basic infrastructure, strengthen the banking system, promote investment and ease of doing business, which will further the Modi government's resolve to make India a five trillion-dollar economy," he said. BJP president J P Nadda hailed the budget as "visionary, futuristic, growth oriented, transformative and all-inclusive" and said it will ensure development of all sections of society.

Prime Minister Modi dwelt at length on the budget to refer to its various aspects and said it has both "vision and action" . He said the budget has strengthened his government's resolve for "minimum government, maximum governance", will boost the ease of living for the common people, will leave more money in the hands of companies and help farmers double their income.

"I am confident that this budget will boost income and investment, demand and consumption, and energise credit flow and the financial system. The budget will not only fulfil our current needs but also realise our future aspirations in this decade," Modi added. BJP ally and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, also a Union minister, praised the budget as "historic" and "development-oriented".

Union minister Prakash Javadekar described the budget as "most pragmatic" at a time when the world economy is facing headwinds. India has not only managed a "good growth rate" but is also marching towards a better rate, he said, adding that the budget will usher in all-round development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the budget will revive growth and rejuvenate demand in the economy. It is investment friendly and will go a long way in doubling farmers' income and unshackling Indian industries, he said

"The first budget of the new decade presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gives an outline of a new and confident India. It is a promising, proactive and progressive budget which will make India healthy and wealthy in coming years," Singh said. Union minister Nitin Gadkari asserted that the budget will boost growth.

