Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIMK Director welcomes promise of new Educational policy soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:57 IST
IIMK Director welcomes promise of new Educational policy soon

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode welcomed the Union Finance minister's promise in the budget that a new Educational policy will be announced soon. "The Finance Minister has promised in the budget speech that the New Education Policy will be announced soon.

The current policy is several decades old and the new policy is expected to introduce fresh ideas, particularly on the use of technology, modern teaching pedagogies and experiential learning," Chatterjee said in a statement. The proposal to allow FDI in education sector is not a cause for worry as IIMs have always benchmarked themselves against global standards of teaching and learning, he said.

However, there is need to wait for the full details of the policy to see whether it would mean global schools and colleges opening campuses in India or simply foreign capital getting invested in Indian private institutions, he added. "I am happy that the budget has proposed online educational programmes as the time has come to leverage technology to provide 'value for many' instead of just 'value for money," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget; Oppn slams it

NDA constituents in TN welcome Union Budget Oppn slams it Chennai, Feb 1 PTI NDA constituents in Tamil Nadu, including the AIADMK on Saturday welcomed the Union budget, but the opposition, led by the DMK, lashed out at its various prop...

Govt earmarks Rs 4,400 cr for clean air, massive hike from last year

Underlining its increased focus on air quality improvement, the central government has earmarked a whopping Rs 4,400 crore for FY 2020-21 for cleaner air, a massive hike from the last Budgetary allocation of Rs 460 crore. The announcement w...

Adarsh, Shreya notch up double wins at National Shooting trials

Haryanas Adarsh Singh and Madhya Pradeshs Shreya Agrawal won double titles at the ongoing national Shooting trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Saturday. While Adarsh won both the mens and junior mens 25m rapid fire pistol T1 tr...

Budget has betrayed people's aspirations, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the budget saying it has betrayed the aspirations of the people of Delhi. At a press conference, Sisodia said, This budget has betrayed the aspirations of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020