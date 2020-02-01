Do not mind losing power for anti-CAA stand: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the Congress party was firm on its anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stand and his government will not allow its implementation in the Union Territory, even if it meant losing power. Addressing an anti-CAA rally, organised by various organisations at Karaikal, Narayanasamy said the Puducherry Assembly sessionwas slated to begin on February 12 and the government was planning to pass a resolution opposing the implementation of the CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register in the Union Territory.

"CAA divides people based on religion and we are firm on our stand opposing it. We will not allow its implementation (CAA, NRC, NPR) in Puducherry. We do not care if we would remain in power or not fortaking a principled stand," he said.

The citizens of the country will teach a lesson to the BJP-led government at the Centre for attempting to divide people based on religion, the chief minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.