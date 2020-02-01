Vice-President arrives to open skill centre, transport system Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at the Hubballi airport on Saturday by a special Indian Air Force plane to take part in two events. Naidu would inaugurate the Deshpande Foundation Skill Development Centre and Hubli-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System Project on Sunday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar and several other BJP leaders were among those who were present to receive the Vice-President. PTI GMS NVG NVG.

