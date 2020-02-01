Left Menu
Coronavirus: 11 test negative in T'gana; results of 7 awaited

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 22:48 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 22:45 IST
State Health Minister E Rajender said tests to determine positive cases of coronavirus would be conducted in Hyderabad from Monday as the centre has despatched kits for the purpose. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government said on Saturday that 11 of the 18 samples tested for the novel coronavirus in the state have turned out to be negative. Eighteen people have so far sought medical help, of whom 11 had tested negative. Results of seven samples are awaited, an official release said.

State Health Minister E Rajender said tests to determine positive cases of coronavirus would be conducted in Hyderabad from Monday as the centre has despatched kits for the purpose. The samples from Telangana were till now being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

The government has earlier urged the Centre to provide the kits for the tests in the city as government hospitals in the city have advanced facilities. Urging the people not to panic about the virus, Rajender asked them to follow safety measures like washing their hands to check its spread.

The state government has set up a 24-hour call centre (040-24651119) to clarify doubts on the Coronavirus, Rajender added...

