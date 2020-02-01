Left Menu
Development News Edition

Section of JU students take out march to protest against firing at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 23:16 IST
Section of JU students take out march to protest against firing at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh
"Down with BJP, down with Amit Shah, down with Fascism," the protestors chanted. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The SFI unit of Jadavpur University took out a rally here on Saturday evening in protest against back-to-back firing incidents targeting anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia and Shaheen Bagh in the national capital. Nearly 100 students went around the 8B bus stand area near the JU campus, chanting slogans against "fascist forces who have opened fire on peaceful anti-CAA protesters" near the Jamia university on January 31 and again fired two rounds in the air close to the sit-in protest site at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday.

"Down with BJP, down with Amit Shah, down with Fascism," the protestors chanted. They also raised slogans of "Shaheen Bagh means freedom from divisive politics" and "Shaheen Bagh means freedom from discrimination."

"This is our way of protest against the BJP's gameplan to silence democratic protests by students, minorities against the discriminatory NRC by using right-wing organisations like VHP," Ushashi Paul, a leader of SFI, JU, said. On Saturday, two days after a youth fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, another man fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident. The man, who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, chanted "Jai Shree Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hindu ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

The incident, which comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, has triggered panic in the area. On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student in the presence of police personnel, triggering a massive protest by Jamia students.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh, which has attracted attention across the country among those opposing the CAA, but at the same time, the agitation has been severely criticized by others, including the BJP Union ministers and leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Get post-Brexit budget done quickly, say 15 EU states

Beja Portugal, Feb 1 AFP EU countries need to reach a swift agreement on the blocs next budget after the loss of Britain and its hefty financial contribution, 15 member states agreed in Portugal Saturday. The Friends of Cohesion group of 17...

Iran to launch observation satellite in 'coming days'

Iran is preparing to launch a new scientific observation satellite in the coming days, the head of the countrys national space agency said on Saturday. Manufacture of the Zafar Victory in Farsi satellite began three years ago with the parti...

Redskins QB Smith 'lucky to be alive' after leg injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he is lucky to be alive and that amputation was considered due to the serious leg injury he suffered during a game on Nov. 18, 2018. Smith has been sidelined for the past 14-plus months after ...

Iraqi president names new PM, dividing protesters

Iraqs president named former communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the countrys new prime minister on Saturday after the 11th-hour consensus among political blocs, but the streets seemed divided on his nomination. Baghdad and the mainl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020