RTI activist found dead near his house in Odisha

An RTI activist's body was found dumped close to the roadside near Sinikata area of Beruan village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Ranjan Kumar Das (35).

According to sources, the body of the youth was spotted by locals early on Saturday morning and the police was alerted immediately. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem. They also seized Ranjan's motorcycle that was lying next to the body.

As per initial reports, it is suspected that Ranjan might have been murdered because of political enmity. Moreover, Ranjan, who worked as an RTI activist, alerted locals about the alleged irregularities prevailing in the various government schemes.

The locals staged a protest in the locality over the killing of the activist, sources said. (ANI)

