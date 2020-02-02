Delhiites wake up to chilly morning

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, officials said. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

According to the weather office, the skies will remain clear with strong winds blowing at 15-20 km per hour. The Air quality recorded at 9 am in Delhi was 223, which falls in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

