Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha UP chief shot dead in Lucknow, cops suspect family dispute

The Uttar Pradesh unit head of Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead here by unknown assailants on Sunday when he was out on a morning walk, police said. A police official said Ranjeet Bachchan (40) was killed in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Hazratganj police station.

He said the killing prima facie appears to be a fallout of some family dispute, but the police are investigating all possible angles. Sources said Bachchan was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.