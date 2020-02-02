Colonizers' strategy of dividing people being used today: Vijayan

Hitting out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the "communal elements" today were using the British colonizers' strategy of disrupting people's unity by dividing them on communal lines. He also said that while India's freedom struggle was against the colonizers, the current movement is against those who stood with the colonizers.

Vijayan was speaking at the 'Mumbai Collective' here on the topic of 'National struggle against communalism'. "In the past, our movement was against the colonizers, but presently our struggle against communalism is a movement against those who stood with the colonizers," he said.

"In the past, the colonizers tried to disrupt people's unity by dividing them on communal lines. Today, the communal elements are using the same strategy experimented by their masters," he said.

