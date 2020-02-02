These are the top stories at 1 pm:

NATION

KL-LD CORONAVIRUS India reports 2nd case of novel coronavirus: Ker govt says awaiting results from NIV

Thiruvananthapuram: India on Sunday reported a second case of novel coronavirus with a person from Kerala, who had returned from China recently, testing positive, officials said.

DEL5 AVI-AI-CORONAVIRUS AI's 2nd flight lands in Delhi with 323 Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

New Delhi: Air India evacuated 323 more Indians from Wuhan in China in its second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

MDS4 KA-CABINET-EXPANSION Karnataka cabinet expansion on February 6: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking oath of office.

BOM1 MH-CITIZENSHIP-VIJAYAN Colonisers' strategy of dividing people being used today: Kerala CM on CAA

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the "communal elements" today were using the British colonisers' strategy of disrupting people's unity by dividing them on communal lines.

DEL7 JK-NIA-DSP-RAID JK DSP case: NIA raids multiple places in south Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday morning carried out searches in connection with a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying terrorists outside the valley, officials said here.

DES3 UP-MAHASABHA-SHOT Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha UP chief shot dead in Lucknow, cops suspect family dispute

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit head of Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead here by unknown assailants on Sunday when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

BUSINESS

DEL8 BIZ-BUD-LIC-LISTING LIC IPO may come in 2nd half of FY21, says Finance Secretary

New Delhi: Listing of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) may be done in the second half of the next financial year, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Sunday.

SPORTS

SPF10 SPO-CRI-IND-TOSS India opt to bat in fifth T20, Virat Kohli rested

Mount Maunganui: India won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 here on Sunday.

SPF8 SPO-WOM-LD IND Indian women lose to Australia in T20 tri-series

Canberra: Indian women suffered a four-wicket loss against the mighty Australia after a disappointing batting performance in their second match of the T20 tri-series here on Sunday.

FOREIGN

FGN3 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL Death toll soars to 304 in China's coronavirus, cases goes up to 14,380

Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus has jumped to 304 with the number of cases climbing to 14,380, Chinese health officials said on Sunday. By K J M Varma.

