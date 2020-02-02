Man killed as car overturns on Bikaner-Jaisalmer highway

A 33-year-old Haryana resident was killed and another injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned on Bikaner-Jaisalmer highway in the district on Sunday, police said.

Mayank, a resident of Hisar city of Haryana, died on the spot while Surajbhan (28) sustained injuries in the accident under Nal police station area, they said.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for post mortem, police added.

