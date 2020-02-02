Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Ten days after violence broke out during a pro-CAA march in Lohardaga, the district administration on Sunday announced a 12-hour relaxation in the curfew. The administration took the decision after an overall analysis of the situation, however, security forces and quick response teams will be on high alert during the period of the relaxation from 6 am to 6 pm.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan told ANI, "Based on the situation, there will be whole day relaxation in curfew from 6 am till 6 pm. However, sufficient forces will be deployed. All units will remain on alert mode. Also, section 144 will remain intact. The curfew will be reimposed at night." On January 23, a march in support of CAA, NCR and NPR was passing through the Amla Toli area when the situation turned untoward. Petrol bombs were thrown and stone pelting was conducted the people taking out the march.

The Jharkhand Police has constituted an SIT to investigate the matter. Accordingly to Zonal IG, Navin Kumar Singh, SIT has arrested 34 persons till now. "Till now 34 persons have been arrested. The arrests have been made on the basis of CCTV footage, intelligence inputs, and other evidence. These accused have been found involved in the clashes at various places," Navin Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Ram Prajapati, one of the people allegedly injured in the violence, had succumbed to his injuries. The police had informed that primary investigations have revealed that Prajapati died due to cardiac arrest caused by "a septic shock from brain stem bleed", according to a medical report from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. (ANI)

