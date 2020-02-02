Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrested militant ferried Jaish terrorists in December 2019 too: Officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 15:41 IST
Arrested militant ferried Jaish terrorists in December 2019 too: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sameer Dar, the cousin of the February 2019 Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar, has told interrogators that he had dropped a batch of terrorists to the Valley in December last year, officials said here on Sunday, two days after the former was arrested while attempting to ferry Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists to Kashmir. Sameer was nabbed by police when he was trying to escape from Nagrota on Friday after Jaish terrorists opened fire on security forces.

Hailing from Kakpora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, Sameer confessed he had been successful in ferrying JeM terrorists to the Kashmir Valley last year and dropped them to Pulwama, the officials said. Sameer claimed he was not aware of their whereabouts since but told the interrogators that they were carrying large ammunition including 'steel core bullets' -- which can pierce through a normal bullet-proof vehicle.

This has triggered an alarm bell within the security establishment especially Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the International Border with Pakistan, as the force has been maintaining in its inter-departmental meetings that there has been no infiltration from the border. On February 14 last year, Sameer's cousin Adil blew himself in an explosive-laden car next to a CRPF bus killing 40 personnel.

Sameer told his interrogators that infiltration from across the border has been continuing and the militants were fanning in various parts of the South Kashmir especially in Pulwama and Tral areas, the officials said. Sameer also told them that the militants were dropped at Kareemabad in South Kashmir. He also gave the details of the arms and ammunition being carried by the terrorists, indicating that the group also had M-4 carbine and ammunition of steel core bullets.

The steel core bullet has the capability to pierce through a static bullet proof bunker used during counterterrorism operations, the officials said. The first assault with such a bullet was noticed on the New Year eve in 2017 when JeM terrorists had carried out a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora in South Kashmir.

Five personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the attack and one of them was hit by a bullet fatally even though he was using a static bullet-proof shield provided by the Army, officials said. A thorough inquiry into the attack showed that the bullet fired by the terrorist from the assault AK rifle was of the steel core.

The AK bullets used in the armory have a lead core covered with mild steel which cannot penetrate a bulletproof shield but after December 31, 2017 encounter and subsequent findings, the rules of the proxy-war changed, the officials said. A detailed analysis of the previous suicide attacks was carried out.

The analysis of the terror attack on district police lines of Pulwama in South Kashmir in August 2017 showed that 'steel core' bullets had been used by the terrorists in that encounter with security personnel, the officials said. Eight security personnel had lost their lives in the terror strike. The ammunition, according to the officials, was being modified from across the border with the help of Chinese technology of encasing the bullet with the hard steel core.

The officials said the terrorists carrying M-4 carbine used by the US-led allied forces in Afghanistan have been extensively trained by Pakistan's external snooping agency ISI and could be used for carrying out sniper attacks in Kashmir Valley. The weapons may have changed hands to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group as they were fighting along with Talibans in Afghanistan. The weapons are also used by the special forces of the Pakistan Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Indian shooting team is best in world: Anjum Moudgil

World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is expecting a good performance from the Indian shooting team, which she calls the best in the world, at Tokyo Olympics. When asked about the expectations from the team in Tokyo, the 26-yea...

Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power

Communist Party of India CPI national secretary on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing the Cit...

China intensifies efforts to combat coronavirus as death toll rises to 305

China on Sunday resorted to more drastic measures like isolating coronavirus patients to designated areas and restricting the movement of residents in regions hit by the rapidly spreading virus that has killed 305 people and infected over 1...

DPIIT working on guidelines for National Seed Fund: Mohapatra

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT is working on guidelines for a National Seed Fund that was announced in the Budget for 2020-21 to help start-ups and budding entrepreneurs, a top government official said. DP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020