Drug peddler arrested in Jammu

A drug peddler, facing eight cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was arrested here, a police said on Sunday. Surinder Singh alias 'Shantu was arrested and 10.5 grams of heroin was seized from him possession during a raid at Chatha area on the outskirts of the city late on Saturday, the official said.

Singh, a resident of lower Gadigarh, is facing four cases at Satwari police station, two at Gandhi Nagar police station and one case each in Channi and Janipur police station. A fresh case has been lodged against Singh under the NDPS Act at the Satwari police station, the official said.

Meanwhile, two more drug peddlers -- Rakesh Kumar and Vinod Singh -- were arrested during a checking drive at Dandyal and Circular road in Udhampur district, the official said. He said while 12 grams of heroin was seized from Kumar's possession, six grams of heroin was recovered from Singh.

Both the accused separately booked under the NDPS Act, the official said.

