56 villages in Goa notified as urban areas, Cong opposes move

The BJP government in Goa has declared 56 villages across nine talukas in the state as "urban areas". A notification to this effect was issued on Saturday.

However, a Congress leader condemned the move saying the government cannot do whatever it wants with the villages. Goa Under Secretary of Revenue Department Sudin Netu issued the notification, which declared 56 villages from nine talukas as urban areas.

"In exercise of powers under section 3 sub section (38) of the Goa Land Revenue Code 1968 (act no 9 of 1969), the government hereby notifies the following as urban areas for purpose of this act," reads the notification that contained names of the villages. As per the notification, the highest number of villages which are marked as urban areas belong to Bardez taluka, which includes the beach belt of Calangute, Candolim and Anjuna.

One village each from Sanguem, Quepem, Sattari, Bicholim, which are predominantly rural areas, is marked as urban area. Despite repeated attempts to reach her, state Revenue Minister Jeniffer Monserratte was not available for comment.

Congress spokesperson and MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said he will not allow Curtorim and Raia (both villages notified in the list) to be made urban areas. "We want our villages and we have maintained them not for the government to do what it wants. Our people's wish comes first," he said..

