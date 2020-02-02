Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Five injured in ceiling collapse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 16:51 IST
Mumbai: Five injured in ceiling collapse

Five persons, including a woman and her two minor children, were injured when the ceiling of a flat collapsed on them in suburban Andheri on Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred at around 11 am in Vishal Housing Society in Cama Park locality of the western suburb, an official said.

"Naziya Feeroz Sheikh and her two children Rehan (2) and Azan (4) were sitting in her brother's 7th floor flat when the ceiling came off, injuring all of them. Naziya's brother Rashid and another person Sadik received minor injuries," he said. All the five were taken to Cooper Hospital in nearby Vile Parle and have been discharged, said Naziya's uncle Habib Ahmed Sayyed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic

Factbox on Novak Djokovic, who beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 to claim a record-extending eighth Australian Open title on Sunday. Age 32Nation Serbia Seeding 2World ranking 2 Grand Slam titles 17 Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 20...

Great to see how team responded without Rohit, Virat: KL Rahul after win

After securing a win in the fifth T20I over New Zealand, Indias KL Rahul said it was great to see how they responded without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India opted to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma led the team. However, while b...

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of Australian Open men's singles champions

List of Australian Open mens singles champions since the event began in 1905 Australian unless stated 2020 Novak Djokovic bt Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-42019 Djokovic Serbia bt Rafa Nadal Spain 6-3 6-2 6-3 2018 Roger Federer Switzerlan...

Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors

Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with a combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast improvement 48 hours after applying the treatment, they said on Sunday.The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020