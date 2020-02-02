Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colonisers' strategy of dividing people being used today:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 17:24 IST
Colonisers' strategy of dividing people being used today:

Hitting out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the "communal elements" today were using the British colonisers' strategy of disrupting people's unity by dividing them on communal lines. He also said that the CAA must be rejected as it was "against the Constitution", "divisive" and "seeks to impose the philosophy of Hindutva", due to which the country's secular fabric was facing a "profound crisis".

According to him, the amended citizenship law has pierced the secular mind of the people and rekindled the spirit of nationalist movement. Vijayan, who heads the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the southern state, was speaking at the 'Mumbai Collective' here on 'National struggle against communalism'.

"In the past, our movement was against the colonisers, but presently our struggle against communalism is a movement against those who stood with the colonisers," he said. "In the past, the colonisers tried to disrupt people's unity by dividing them on communal lines. Today, the communal elements are using the same strategy experimented by their masters," he added.

The fact that so many of us are out there on the streets, and gatherings such as this are happening across the country, are indicators of what our nation thinks at this point of time, Vijayan said. "We do not have an iota of doubt that India's secular structure is facing a profound crisis, that out Constitution is under threat, and that out democracy itself is sought to be fundamentally undermined by the communal forces," he alleged.

"While a series of interventions with a communal agenda have been made by the ruling dispensation, it is the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 that has proved to be last weapon which has strongly pierced the secular mind of our people. It has rekindled the spirit of out nationalist movement," he said. He also defended the anti-CAA resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly.

"The Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution demanding the central government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act. Constitutionally, a state assembly can do so; it is well within its constitutional powers," he said. Kerala was the first state to pass a resolution against the CAA, followed by Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

"The CAA-2019 has imperiled the nation's constitutional values, and it must be rejected for three reasons," Vijayan said. "First of all, it is against the letter and spirit of our Constitution. Secondly, it is divisive, deeply discriminatory and violative of human rights. And third, it seeks to impose the politics and philosophy of Hindutva, with its vision of a 'Hindu Rashtra' on our entire people and on the basic structure of our polity," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Makers share gripping teaser of 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'

Ahead of the trailer release of much-anticipated Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship, the makers shared another terrifying teaser of the film on Sunday. Dharma Movies shared the gripping teaser of the horror fil...

Nirbhaya convicts are not entitled to any further time under law: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Delhi High Court. PTI HMP SKV PKS KJKJ

Nirbhaya convicts are not entitled to any further time under law Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Delhi High Court. PTI HMP SKV PKS KJKJ...

Bengal minister meets governor

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and Raj Bhawan, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and held an hour-long meeting with him. Chatterjee came to the Raj ...

Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power

Communist Party of India CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020