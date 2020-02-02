Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only those NRIs with income in India but living abroad will be taxed: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday clarified that only those NRIs will be taxed who are having income in India but are living outside the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 17:56 IST
Only those NRIs with income in India but living abroad will be taxed: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday clarified that only those NRIs will be taxed who are having income in India but are living outside the country. "I am not taxing what you are earning outside India. If an NRI is getting rent in India and living abroad, he or she will be liable to pay tax. I am not taxing what you are earning in Dubai. But that property which is giving you rent here you may be an NRI, you may be living there but that is revenue being generated here for you," Sitharaman told reporters here.

Soon after the Finance Minister's media interaction, the government also clarified that in case of an Indian citizen who becomes deemed resident of India under this proposed provision, income earned outside India by him shall not be taxed in India unless it is derived from an Indian business or profession. Sitharaman also gave a clarification on the new tax regime announced in the Union Budget 2020-21, which she tabled in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

In reply to a question, she said: "Most of the people are questioning the tables, which have come up in newspapers, maybe because of us, there is definitely a lack of clarity, many of calculations in newspapers have not taken on board that set of exemptions." The minister said that there are a few exemptions in the new system and a list of exemptions has been issued.

"I may be wrong, but I believe that many of the calculations which have come up in newspapers today have probably not taken into considerations all exemptions," she said. Sitharaman said in the new tax system people will be taxed at the lowest possible rate and will still benefit. "All exemptions are not being removed," she said.

Replying to a question, the minister said that many aspects of the Direct Tax Code recommendation have been put together in the Budget. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Makers share gripping teaser of 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'

Ahead of the trailer release of much-anticipated Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship, the makers shared another terrifying teaser of the film on Sunday. Dharma Movies shared the gripping teaser of the horror fil...

Nirbhaya convicts are not entitled to any further time under law: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Delhi High Court. PTI HMP SKV PKS KJKJ

Nirbhaya convicts are not entitled to any further time under law Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Delhi High Court. PTI HMP SKV PKS KJKJ...

Bengal minister meets governor

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and Raj Bhawan, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and held an hour-long meeting with him. Chatterjee came to the Raj ...

Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power

Communist Party of India CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020